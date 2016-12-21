Youth agricultural training includes showing up on time
After several years offering San Diego youth a chance at on-the-job skills development, the Second Chance Youth Garden has found a new home market for their student-grown produce in City Heights. "We felt it was important to get the students' product out in the neighborhoods where they live," said program manager Kristin Kvernland, taking a moment to staff the produce stand at Fair @ 44 , a new weekly City Heights open-air market at the corner of Fairmount Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard, while her youth charges were out posting flyers for the event nearby.
