Volunteers Play Ding-Ding Ditch, Pass Out Gifts to Families
Normally considered to be a childish trick, Ding-Ding Ditch is helping provide a very merry Christmas for more than a dozen San Diego area families in need. Members of Horizon Christ Fellowship's youth ministry went out across San Diego Friday night ringing doorbells and dashing off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
