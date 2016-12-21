UC San Diego Jumps Right Into New Season After New Year, Beginning With Home Exhibition Monday
THE SCHEDULE Exhibition vs. University of Manitoba Monday, Jan. 2 4:30 p.m. RIMAC Arena La Jolla Live Stats The University of California San Diego men's volleyball program begins the 2017 calendar year with three matches in six days. The Tritons host the University of Manitoba from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, in an exhibition contest on Monday, Jan. 2, at 4:30 p.m. inside RIMAC Arena.
