U.S. Army deserter suspected of wife's death could be heading to San Diego
A U.S. Army deserter from South Carolina suspected in the October death of his wife might be heading toward San Diego, according to the U.S. Marshal's Service, which asked for help from the public in locating him. John Tufton Blauvelt, 28, is wanted by police in Simpsonville, South Carolina on suspicion of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime on Oct. 24. He was last seen in Oregon last week, believed to be armed and dangerous and heading south along the California coast, according to U.S. Marshals officials.
