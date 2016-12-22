Top weekend events: El Vez, 'The Principles of Nature,' 'An American Christmas'

The Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd., Midtown. $20-$25 . 232-4355 or casbahmusic.com It's been 22 years since El Vez - the charismatic Mexican Elvis - released his joyous holiday album, "Merry Mex-Mas," which features the timeless songs "Poncho Claus," "Brown Christmas" and "Mamacita Donde Esta Santa Claus?" On Friday, El Vez and his band return for their annual holiday show at the Casbah.

