The best in San Diego theater for 2016

Saturday

Between its often-toxic politics and its seemingly endless string of sad passings , 2016 hardly appears destined to land on anyone's Top 10 list of Extra Fun Years. Somehow, though, theater didn't get the message, because this has been a particularly rich, satisfying and diverse past 12 months on San Diego stages, with an extra dose of the kind of passion and commitment that typifies our theater scene.

