Test Drive: Best San Diego experience...

Test Drive: Best San Diego experiences a " from indoor skydiving to floating in saltwater tank

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Whether you are bidding "adieu" to 2016 with a melancholy wave of a David Bowie T-shirt or a "Good Riddance" burning of all your Chargers gear, we are all about to put this year in our rearview mirror no matter what. Sunday is the first day of 2017, and we are moving on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay teens (May '13) 1 hr David_hater 49
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 6 hr Hellary Cliton 162
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) 10 hr Calle molli 488
News Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad... 12 hr robin clarke 3
to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09) 12 hr Chaldeans 4 Life 45
History in ElCajon Thu NeldaLou 7
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) Wed raw1911 18
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,113 • Total comments across all topics: 277,481,295

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC