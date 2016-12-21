Suspect Beats and Attacks Man With Um...

Suspect Beats and Attacks Man With Umbrella in East Village

A 60-year-old man was walking along Market Street when he was attacked with an umbrella and beaten in East Village, according to San Diego police . The victim was headed west on the 1100 block of Market St. at about 8:32 p.m. Thursday evening when he was approached, said an SDPD officer.

