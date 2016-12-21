Suspect Beats and Attacks Man With Umbrella in East Village
A 60-year-old man was walking along Market Street when he was attacked with an umbrella and beaten in East Village, according to San Diego police . The victim was headed west on the 1100 block of Market St. at about 8:32 p.m. Thursday evening when he was approached, said an SDPD officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|25 min
|MAGA
|160
|History in ElCajon
|Thu
|NeldaLou
|7
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|Wed
|raw1911
|18
|Class Action Lawsuit Against Illumina Inc.
|Wed
|Stock News
|1
|Stay Away From Patty and Kaylee Walker!!!!
|Dec 27
|A Disgruntled Cal...
|1
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Dec 23
|Asian girl
|40
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC