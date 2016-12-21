Sounds of freedom from Fishbone

Sounds of freedom from Fishbone

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: San Diego Reader

"The very first time Fishbone played the Belly Up," recalls bassist Norwood Fisher, "our [former] guitarist Kendall Jones jumped up and cracked his cranium on the side of one of the hanging speakers during our show. It had to be 1983 or '84."

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Fri Jesus Is 4
Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14) Fri Asian girl 40
Actress Teri Copley arrested in a Child Porn Ri... Fri all jacked up 27
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Fri ABC NEWS 3
History in ElCajon Fri NeldaLou 4
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Fri Aunt Evvie 1
Holiday Bowl joke Dec 21 gabby 2
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,129 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,515

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC