San Diego... ready to celebrate the New Year?
For younger revelers, Legoland California will host a New Year's Eve celebration beginning at 1 p.m. that will include live music. A traditional Lego brick drop and fireworks show are scheduled for 6 p.m. at the park in Carlsbad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Class Action Lawsuit Against Illumina Inc.
|5 hr
|diego
|2
|El cajon orphans gang (May '11)
|7 hr
|WICKET OG
|43
|Gay teens (May '13)
|16 hr
|David_hater
|49
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Hellary Cliton
|162
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Fri
|Calle molli
|488
|Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad...
|Fri
|robin clarke
|3
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|Fri
|Chaldeans 4 Life
|45
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC