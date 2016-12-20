San Diego, help ID the engaged couple in this beautiful Balboa Park photo
A Reddit user by the name of asedatemutant posted this photo in search of the couple who appear to be getting engaged at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park. The user says the photo is doctored to remove another photographer in the picture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|20 hr
|Jesus Is
|4
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Fri
|Asian girl
|40
|Actress Teri Copley arrested in a Child Porn Ri...
|Fri
|all jacked up
|27
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Fri
|ABC NEWS
|3
|History in ElCajon
|Fri
|NeldaLou
|4
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Fri
|Aunt Evvie
|1
|Holiday Bowl joke
|Dec 21
|gabby
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC