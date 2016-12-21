San Diego Getting More Apartments in 2017
About 3,000 new apartment units are expected to open in San Diego County in 2017, a roughly 55% increase from 2016. The growth in new apartments is fueled by big rent gains for landlords and investors, high demand by San Diegans looking for somewhere to live and lots of construction approved downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Mortgage News.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|20 hr
|Jesus Is
|4
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Fri
|Asian girl
|40
|Actress Teri Copley arrested in a Child Porn Ri...
|Fri
|all jacked up
|27
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Fri
|ABC NEWS
|3
|History in ElCajon
|Fri
|NeldaLou
|4
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Fri
|Aunt Evvie
|1
|Holiday Bowl joke
|Dec 21
|gabby
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC