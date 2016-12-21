San Diego Getting More Apartments in ...

San Diego Getting More Apartments in 2017

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: National Mortgage News

About 3,000 new apartment units are expected to open in San Diego County in 2017, a roughly 55% increase from 2016. The growth in new apartments is fueled by big rent gains for landlords and investors, high demand by San Diegans looking for somewhere to live and lots of construction approved downtown.

