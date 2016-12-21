San Diego beer's Dixie invasion continues

The Tower Bar on University Avenue in San Diego is beginning to look a lot like a Hanukkah party. Victory at Sea is a terrific beer, but does this imperial porter require more than 40 variants, including Victory at Sea: Bananas Foster and Victory at Sea: Horchata? I'm a Victory purist, yet my resolve was shaken by Victory at Sea: Peppermint , brewed with the aforementioned mint, vanilla and North Park's Caffe Calabria coffee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.