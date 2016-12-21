San Diegans are tired of airport nois...

San Diegans are tired of airport noise and tired of complaining

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Airport noise complaints - up sharply in the first half of the year - have started to decline, but San Diegans who live under the flight path say it's not necessarily quieter. The complaints to the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority have jumped more than 600 percent over the past year, with about two thirds coming from the same household.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) 11 hr raw1911 18
Class Action Lawsuit Against Illumina Inc. 15 hr Stock News 1
History in ElCajon Tue Dreamer 5
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Troy 159
Stay Away From Patty and Kaylee Walker!!!! Tue A Disgruntled Cal... 1
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec 23 Jesus Is 4
Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14) Dec 23 Asian girl 40
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,968 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,424

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC