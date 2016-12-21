Renewed effort to solve 2006 murder case

Renewed effort to solve 2006 murder case

Authorities Tuesday renewed their call for help from the public in identifying and tracking down a fugitive who fatally shot a young Navy man on a Golden Hill roadside exactly a decade ago. Ronald Harnish, 22, and two friends were driving in the 1100 block of 30th Street shortly before 10 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2006, when they pulled over, got out and confronted a pair of men loitering on a sidewalk, according to San Diego police.

