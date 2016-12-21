Renewed effort to solve 2006 murder case
Authorities Tuesday renewed their call for help from the public in identifying and tracking down a fugitive who fatally shot a young Navy man on a Golden Hill roadside exactly a decade ago. Ronald Harnish, 22, and two friends were driving in the 1100 block of 30th Street shortly before 10 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2006, when they pulled over, got out and confronted a pair of men loitering on a sidewalk, according to San Diego police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|History in ElCajon
|1 hr
|Dreamer
|5
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Troy
|159
|Stay Away From Patty and Kaylee Walker!!!!
|6 hr
|A Disgruntled Cal...
|1
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Dec 23
|Asian girl
|40
|Actress Teri Copley arrested in a Child Porn Ri...
|Dec 23
|all jacked up
|27
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC