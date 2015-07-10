Remembering Carrie Fisher

In this July 10, 2015, file photo, Carrie Fisher, left, and Harrison Ford kiss at the Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" panel on day 2 of Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif. Fisher revealed in an interview with People magazine published online on Nov. 15, 2016, that she had an affair with Ford during the filming of the 1977 film, "Star Wars."

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.