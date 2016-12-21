Reduced public transit service for Christmas
Both the Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District will provide reduced service Sunday and Monday for the Christmas holiday. The MTS trolley system in San Diego will run every half-hour Sunday, and operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday, which will be the observed holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Fri
|Jesus Is
|4
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Dec 23
|Asian girl
|40
|Actress Teri Copley arrested in a Child Porn Ri...
|Dec 23
|all jacked up
|27
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|History in ElCajon
|Dec 23
|NeldaLou
|4
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Aunt Evvie
|1
|Holiday Bowl joke
|Dec 21
|gabby
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC