Rancho Santa Fe megamillionaire fails...

Rancho Santa Fe megamillionaire fails to disclose lobbying activities

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Reader

Charles Black, a key figure in the drive by Rancho Santa Fe mega-millionaire and ex-Padres owner John Moores to build the team's Petco Park, has copped a plea with San Diego's ethics commission for failing to disclose lobbying activities on behalf of Bosa Development, a high-rise condo builder. After San Diego taxpayers coughed up the cash for the ballpark in 1998, Black, once Padres president, found other clients, including, in 2011, the City of Escondido , then trying to build a tax-funded stadium for a Padres farm club that eventually wound up in El Paso .

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
History in ElCajon 2 hr NeldaLou 7
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) 22 hr raw1911 18
Class Action Lawsuit Against Illumina Inc. Wed Stock News 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Troy 159
Stay Away From Patty and Kaylee Walker!!!! Dec 27 A Disgruntled Cal... 1
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec 23 Jesus Is 4
Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14) Dec 23 Asian girl 40
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,089 • Total comments across all topics: 277,435,922

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC