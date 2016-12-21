Rancho Santa Fe megamillionaire fails to disclose lobbying activities

Charles Black, a key figure in the drive by Rancho Santa Fe mega-millionaire and ex-Padres owner John Moores to build the team's Petco Park, has copped a plea with San Diego's ethics commission for failing to disclose lobbying activities on behalf of Bosa Development, a high-rise condo builder. After San Diego taxpayers coughed up the cash for the ballpark in 1998, Black, once Padres president, found other clients, including, in 2011, the City of Escondido , then trying to build a tax-funded stadium for a Padres farm club that eventually wound up in El Paso .

