Police seek help in search for missing man
San Diego police renewed their call Thursday for information on the whereabouts of a 43-year-old man who disappeared from the Mission Valley area two months ago. Lance Perkins of Anaheim was reported missing in Mission Valley Oct. 23, but sightings have been reported in Old Town and the Midway area, according to San Diego police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Fri
|Jesus Is
|4
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Fri
|Asian girl
|40
|Actress Teri Copley arrested in a Child Porn Ri...
|Fri
|all jacked up
|27
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Fri
|ABC NEWS
|3
|History in ElCajon
|Fri
|NeldaLou
|4
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Fri
|Aunt Evvie
|1
|Holiday Bowl joke
|Dec 21
|gabby
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC