Police search for suspect in deadly Mira Mesa shooting
A homicide investigation was underway in Mira Mesa Tuesday into the death of man who turned up at Sharp Memorial Hospital with what was ultimately a fatal gunshot wound. Employees at the hospital on Frost Street in the Birdland area alerted police shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, San Diego police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-am.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|20 hr
|Jesus Is
|4
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Fri
|Asian girl
|40
|Actress Teri Copley arrested in a Child Porn Ri...
|Fri
|all jacked up
|27
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Fri
|ABC NEWS
|3
|History in ElCajon
|Fri
|NeldaLou
|4
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Fri
|Aunt Evvie
|1
|Holiday Bowl joke
|Dec 21
|gabby
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC