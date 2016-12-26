Officials enforce fire safety at art venues after Oakland fire

A Dec. 2 blaze at an Oakland warehouse that killed 36 people served as a wake-up call to officials in San Diego - even though most art spaces are not in violation of code and fire regulations, San Diego Fire Marshal Doug Perry said. A Dec. 2 blaze at an Oakland warehouse that killed 36 people served as a wake-up call to officials in San Diego - even though most art spaces are not in violation of code and fire regulations, San Diego Fire Marshal Doug Perry said.

