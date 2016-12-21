Number of Unsheltered Homeless on the Rise in San Diego

The number of unsheltered homeless people in San Diego County has jumped to an estimated 5,000 people, according to the latest count - and it appears some are opting out of rooms at local shelters. According to the Regional Homeless Task Force in 2016 Count, the number of people in shelters in the County went down last year by 18 percent - from 4,586 to 3,752 individuals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.