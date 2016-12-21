New year will see trial for murder suspect
Jury selection will start Jan. 3 in the murder trial of a man suspected of killing a National City man while another suspect in the case remains a fugitive. Eleazar Mariscal, 35, is charged with fatally stabbing Eduardo Ortega, Jr., 25, in the 200 block of North Highland Ave. around 11:30 p.m. on April 9. Ortega was taken to a hospital where he died shortly after midnight.
