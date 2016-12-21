Miramar Marine Corps commanding officer relieved of duties
A commanding officer of a Marine Corps fighter attack squadron was fired Wednesday because of a loss of trust in his abilities. Lt. Col.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|4 hr
|raw1911
|18
|Class Action Lawsuit Against Illumina Inc.
|7 hr
|Stock News
|1
|History in ElCajon
|Tue
|Dreamer
|5
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Troy
|159
|Stay Away From Patty and Kaylee Walker!!!!
|Tue
|A Disgruntled Cal...
|1
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Dec 23
|Asian girl
|40
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC