Mental competency evaluation ordered for for Clairemont SWAT standoff suspect

A mental competency evaluation was ordered Thursday for a 33-year-old man accused of trying to gun down police officers during a Clairemont-area SWAT standoff. Hayden Abraham Gerson pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, interfering with an officer, and harm to, or interference with, a police dog causing great bodily injury.

