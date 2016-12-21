Massive fire guts warehouse in Sorren...

Massive fire guts warehouse in Sorrento Valley

8 hrs ago

The blaze on Spectrum Lane off Camino Santa Fe was reported shortly before 2 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the upper level of the two-story building.

San Diego, CA

