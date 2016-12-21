Man sought in stolen debit card shopp...

Man sought in stolen debit card shopping spree

Sheriff's deputies sought Wednesday a man who allegedly used a debit card he found or stole to make more than $3,300 in purchases at numerous businesses in Poway, San Diego and Santee. Surveillance cameras at various stores captured images of the suspect during some of the crimes on Oct. 13 and 14. The video was made public Tuesday.

