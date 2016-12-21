Man sought in stolen debit card shopping spree
Sheriff's deputies sought Wednesday a man who allegedly used a debit card he found or stole to make more than $3,300 in purchases at numerous businesses in Poway, San Diego and Santee. Surveillance cameras at various stores captured images of the suspect during some of the crimes on Oct. 13 and 14. The video was made public Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Class Action Lawsuit Against Illumina Inc.
|2 hr
|Stock News
|1
|History in ElCajon
|20 hr
|Dreamer
|5
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Troy
|159
|Stay Away From Patty and Kaylee Walker!!!!
|Tue
|A Disgruntled Cal...
|1
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Dec 23
|Asian girl
|40
|Actress Teri Copley arrested in a Child Porn Ri...
|Dec 23
|all jacked up
|27
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC