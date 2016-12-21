Man Having Heart Attack Rescued From ...

Man Having Heart Attack Rescued From Cruise Ship: USCG

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC San Diego

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 50-year-old man experiencing a medical emergency on a cruise ship to the southwest of San Diego on Christmas day, U.S. Coast Guard confirmed. Watch standers received reports from the crew on the Carnival Inspiration cruise ship that a male passenger appeared to be having a heart attack, at about 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to San Diego's sector of USCG.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Fri Jesus Is 4
Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14) Dec 23 Asian girl 40
Actress Teri Copley arrested in a Child Porn Ri... Dec 23 all jacked up 27
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec 23 ABC NEWS 3
History in ElCajon Dec 23 NeldaLou 4
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec 23 Aunt Evvie 1
Holiday Bowl joke Dec 21 gabby 2
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,272 • Total comments across all topics: 277,355,443

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC