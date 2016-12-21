Man Having Heart Attack Rescued From Cruise Ship: USCG

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 50-year-old man experiencing a medical emergency on a cruise ship to the southwest of San Diego on Christmas day, U.S. Coast Guard confirmed. Watch standers received reports from the crew on the Carnival Inspiration cruise ship that a male passenger appeared to be having a heart attack, at about 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to San Diego's sector of USCG.

