Lawsuit settled over a year after city sued subcontractor

The City of San Diego has tentatively settled a lawsuit brought by a woman who says the city failed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements while crews were repairing sections El Cajon Boulevard. As reported by the Reader, Yolanda Zaldivar's lawsuit, filed in January 2015, alleges road crews working for a city subcontractor haphazardly blocked the sidewalk by pouring mounds of asphalt over water and sewage pipes on the sidewalk during road repairs.

