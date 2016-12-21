Is the Copley estate historic?

Former U-T publisher and mayoral moneyman Douglas Manchester has been stirring the genteel reaches of the late Helen Copley's Foxhill estate ever since he bought the lavish spread up the hill from the La Jolla Country Club in July of last year for $17 million. Some wanted to designate the property a historic site, a notion dashed by aging ex-Copley vice president Richard Crouch before Manchester closed his purchase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.