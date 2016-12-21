Is the Copley estate historic?
Former U-T publisher and mayoral moneyman Douglas Manchester has been stirring the genteel reaches of the late Helen Copley's Foxhill estate ever since he bought the lavish spread up the hill from the La Jolla Country Club in July of last year for $17 million. Some wanted to designate the property a historic site, a notion dashed by aging ex-Copley vice president Richard Crouch before Manchester closed his purchase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|20 hr
|Jesus Is
|4
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Fri
|Asian girl
|40
|Actress Teri Copley arrested in a Child Porn Ri...
|Fri
|all jacked up
|27
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Fri
|ABC NEWS
|3
|History in ElCajon
|Fri
|NeldaLou
|4
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Fri
|Aunt Evvie
|1
|Holiday Bowl joke
|Dec 21
|gabby
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC