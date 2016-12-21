Info on how to recycle your Christmas...

Info on how to recycle your Christmas tree

SAN DIEGO - The city and county of San Diego will kick off its 43rd annual Christmas tree recycling program on Monday. The program establishes drop-off sites around the city for residents who don't have curbside refuse pickup service.

