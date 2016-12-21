Hunt for armed suspect who robbed a Little Caesars in Otay Mesa
Surveillance video showing an armed holdup at a busy Little Caesars Pizza in Otay Mesa was made public Thursday in an effort to identify and locate the robber. A gun-wielding man walked into the eatery on Palm Avenue just west of Interstate 805, ordered its customers to the ground and demanded an employee open the cash register shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|MAGA
|160
|History in ElCajon
|Thu
|NeldaLou
|7
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|Wed
|raw1911
|18
|Class Action Lawsuit Against Illumina Inc.
|Wed
|Stock News
|1
|Stay Away From Patty and Kaylee Walker!!!!
|Dec 27
|A Disgruntled Cal...
|1
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Dec 23
|Asian girl
|40
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC