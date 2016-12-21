Hunt for armed suspect who robbed a Little Caesars in Otay Mesa

Surveillance video showing an armed holdup at a busy Little Caesars Pizza in Otay Mesa was made public Thursday in an effort to identify and locate the robber. A gun-wielding man walked into the eatery on Palm Avenue just west of Interstate 805, ordered its customers to the ground and demanded an employee open the cash register shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

