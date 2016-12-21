Huge fire destroys warehouse in Sorre...

Huge fire destroys warehouse in Sorrento Valley

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: 10News

The non-injury blaze on Spectrum Lane off Camino Santa Fe was reported shortly before 2 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Arriving firefighters found the two-story 20,000-square-foot building fully engulfed and called for backup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stay Away From Patty and Kaylee Walker!!!! 6 min A Disgruntled Cal... 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 17 hr Renee 158
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec 23 Jesus Is 4
Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14) Dec 23 Asian girl 40
Actress Teri Copley arrested in a Child Porn Ri... Dec 23 all jacked up 27
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec 23 ABC NEWS 3
History in ElCajon Dec 23 NeldaLou 4
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,757 • Total comments across all topics: 277,380,432

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC