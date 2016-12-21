Holiday Break-In: Thief takes Pacific...

Holiday Break-In: Thief takes Pacific Beach woman's family keepsakes

13 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

A Pacific Beach woman is asking for the public's help after a heartless thief broke into her storage space and stole her priceless family keepsakes over the holidays. Julie Devine had invested in a heavy-duty lock for her storage space in her condo complex's garage, but it was not enough to deter a holiday thief who managed to breach the lock and break inside.

San Diego, CA

