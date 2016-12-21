Former Uber driver sentenced for sexu...

Former Uber driver sentenced for sexual assault

KFMB-TV San Diego

A former basketball star who sexually assaulted two women while driving for Lyft and Uber was sentenced today to a year in jail. Jeremy George Vague, 37, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to felony false imprisonment by force and misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and sexual battery.

