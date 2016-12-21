Former Bonita Vista High teacher pleads guilty to sex with student
A Bonita Vista High School music teacher and band director who engaged in sex acts with one of his male students, beginning when the boy was 15, pleaded guilty Thursday to a pair of sex-related charges. Jason Mangan, 38, faces a sentence from probation with no jail time to three years and eight months in prison at a hearing Feb. 24 after pleading guilty to oral copulation and penetration by a foreign object.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|23 min
|Chaldeans 4 Life
|45
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|MAGA
|160
|History in ElCajon
|Thu
|NeldaLou
|7
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|Wed
|raw1911
|18
|Class Action Lawsuit Against Illumina Inc.
|Dec 28
|Stock News
|1
|Stay Away From Patty and Kaylee Walker!!!!
|Dec 27
|A Disgruntled Cal...
|1
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC