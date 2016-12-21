Former Bonita Vista High teacher pleads guilty to sex with student

A Bonita Vista High School music teacher and band director who engaged in sex acts with one of his male students, beginning when the boy was 15, pleaded guilty Thursday to a pair of sex-related charges. Jason Mangan, 38, faces a sentence from probation with no jail time to three years and eight months in prison at a hearing Feb. 24 after pleading guilty to oral copulation and penetration by a foreign object.

