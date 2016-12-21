first woman to lead the Chula Vista Police Department sworn in
Kennedy, who has been with the agency for 24 years, succeeds retiring Chief David Bejarano, who had served in the post since 2009. She was sworn in at a late morning City Hall ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay teens (May '13)
|9 hr
|David_hater
|49
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|Hellary Cliton
|162
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|18 hr
|Calle molli
|488
|Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad...
|19 hr
|robin clarke
|3
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|20 hr
|Chaldeans 4 Life
|45
|History in ElCajon
|Thu
|NeldaLou
|7
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|Wed
|raw1911
|18
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC