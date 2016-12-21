Fire officials: Body discovered in South Bay
A death investigation is underway Saturday after a body was found near the border. Border Patrol agents discovered the body in some mud near the Las Americas Premium Outlets at the 4400 block of Camino De La Plaza at about 4:30 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory this afternoon for San Diego County mountains, beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday and lasting until 6 a.m. New Year's Day.
