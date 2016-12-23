Ex-reality TV star sues, claims he was framed for child...

Former reality TV star Tommy Quinn can move forward with a lawsuit against a couple he claims sought to frame him for child molestation during a custody dispute, a state appellate court ruled last week. In 2014, Quinn sued his former wife's ex-husband and the man's wife in San Diego Superior Court claiming false reporting of child abuse and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to court records .

