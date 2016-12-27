Dogs rescued from squalor in El Cajon home ready for adoption
Some of the 78 dogs rescued from a feces-filled home in El Cajon will be available for adoption this Thursday. Some of the 78 dogs rescued from a feces-filled home in El Cajon will be available for adoption this Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|History in ElCajon
|4 hr
|Dreamer
|5
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Troy
|159
|Stay Away From Patty and Kaylee Walker!!!!
|9 hr
|A Disgruntled Cal...
|1
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Dec 23
|Asian girl
|40
|Actress Teri Copley arrested in a Child Porn Ri...
|Dec 23
|all jacked up
|27
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC