Developers taking advantage of North County's industrial park spaces
Real estate developers are taking advantage of the region's aggressive play to create jobs and lure industries to their markets. Encinitas-based RAF Pacifica is just one of several development firms making a play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coast News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Hellary Cliton
|162
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|5 hr
|Calle molli
|488
|Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad...
|7 hr
|robin clarke
|3
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|8 hr
|Chaldeans 4 Life
|45
|History in ElCajon
|Thu
|NeldaLou
|7
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|Wed
|raw1911
|18
|Class Action Lawsuit Against Illumina Inc.
|Dec 28
|Stock News
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC