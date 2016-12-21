Death of CorePower Yoga Mogul Appears Accidental: Sources
Trevor Tice was found dead inside a Sunset Cliffs home on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. The mysterious death of CorePower Yoga founder Trevor Tice appears to be accidental, multiple law enforcement sources close to the investigation have told NBC 7. Tice's death was investigated as a suspicious death because his injuries initially appeared to have been caused by a beating, two law enforcement sources said.
