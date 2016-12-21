CHP Officers Warn of Driving Dangers Near Julian
There was a snow storm warning and wind advisory in place for those visiting the Julian area Saturday. That didn't stop San Diegans from taking advantage of this year's White Christmas eve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Fri
|Jesus Is
|4
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Fri
|Asian girl
|40
|Actress Teri Copley arrested in a Child Porn Ri...
|Fri
|all jacked up
|27
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Fri
|ABC NEWS
|3
|History in ElCajon
|Fri
|NeldaLou
|4
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Fri
|Aunt Evvie
|1
|Holiday Bowl joke
|Dec 21
|gabby
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC