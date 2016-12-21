CEQA Does Not Require Local Lead Agen...

CEQA Does Not Require Local Lead Agency To Provide For Administrative ...

In an opinion filed December 7, and later ordered published on December 16, 2016, the Fourth District Court of Appeal affirmed a judgment denying a writ petition on the "single legal issue" whether plaintiffs were entitled under Public Resources Code 21151 to an appeal of a planning commission's "substantial conformance review" determination to the city council. __ Cal.App.5th__, 2016 WL ______.) The SCR decision found that changes in an already CEQA-reviewed and approved mixed-use development project were consistent with previous CEQA documents and did not require a new environmental document.

