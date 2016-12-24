Carrie Fisher in intensive care after suffering heart attack on flight
Carrie Fisher appears at Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" panel on day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 10, 2015, in San Diego, Calif. LOS ANGELES- Carrie Fisher, beloved by legions of fans for nearly 40 years since she first walked the corridors of a "Star Wars" spacecraft as Princess Leia Organa, is being treated in an intensive care unit after a serious medical emergency on a flight, according to her brother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Fri
|Jesus Is
|4
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Dec 23
|Asian girl
|40
|Actress Teri Copley arrested in a Child Porn Ri...
|Dec 23
|all jacked up
|27
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|History in ElCajon
|Dec 23
|NeldaLou
|4
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Aunt Evvie
|1
|Holiday Bowl joke
|Dec 21
|gabby
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC