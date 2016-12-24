Carrie Fisher in intensive care after suffering heart attack on flight

Carrie Fisher appears at Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" panel on day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 10, 2015, in San Diego, Calif. LOS ANGELES- Carrie Fisher, beloved by legions of fans for nearly 40 years since she first walked the corridors of a "Star Wars" spacecraft as Princess Leia Organa, is being treated in an intensive care unit after a serious medical emergency on a flight, according to her brother.

