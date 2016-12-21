Bullet recovered from Safari Park rhino
Workers at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Thursday confirmed that Wallis, the southern white rhino, was shot by poachers in South Africa before being brought last year to San Diego. Wallis had been undergoing treatment for a wound that would not heal since arriving, but a decisive clue appeared and confirmed the wound had been caused by a penetrating foreign object.
