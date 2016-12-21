Big construction project causing some...

Big construction project causing some big concerns

12 hrs ago

The coastal rail corridor will be shut down between San Diego and Oceanside for three weekends in January, according to the North County Transit District. The service disruption will affect the NCTD's Coaster and Amtrak trains on the weekends of Jan. 14-15, Jan. 21-22 and Jan. 28-29.

