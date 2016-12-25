Beer and biotech: Two industries San ...

Beer and biotech: Two industries San Diego wants to lure

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

A new incentive program aims to spur more rapid expansion of San Diego's already thriving biotech and craft brewing industries. City officials say the two industries are engines of the local economy because most biotech jobs come with high salaries and because breweries typically have large workforces that boost other area businesses such as restaurants, grocery stores and dry cleaners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
History in ElCajon 11 hr NeldaLou 7
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) Wed raw1911 18
Class Action Lawsuit Against Illumina Inc. Wed Stock News 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Troy 159
Stay Away From Patty and Kaylee Walker!!!! Dec 27 A Disgruntled Cal... 1
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec 23 Jesus Is 4
Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14) Dec 23 Asian girl 40
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,761 • Total comments across all topics: 277,448,451

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC