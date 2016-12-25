Beer and biotech: Two industries San Diego wants to lure
A new incentive program aims to spur more rapid expansion of San Diego's already thriving biotech and craft brewing industries. City officials say the two industries are engines of the local economy because most biotech jobs come with high salaries and because breweries typically have large workforces that boost other area businesses such as restaurants, grocery stores and dry cleaners.
