Barrio Logan Raises Concerns Over Port Expansion
Fishermen wade into the water of San Diego Bay, Thursday, May 1, 2003, as a lone cargo ship sits at the Tenth Street dock of the San Diego port. Officials are debating a proposal to dredge the bay to The 10th Avenue Marine terminal in San Diego is looking to boost business with a redesign of the facility at the port.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|Renee
|158
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Dec 23
|Asian girl
|40
|Actress Teri Copley arrested in a Child Porn Ri...
|Dec 23
|all jacked up
|27
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|History in ElCajon
|Dec 23
|NeldaLou
|4
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Aunt Evvie
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC