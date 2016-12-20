Back to normal winter fishing

Back to normal winter fishing

Inshore: Looks like it's back to the normal M.O. for San Diego inshore fishing; Bottom fish until the bell at New Year's and then scratch for what is there - it looks like picking your spot between fronts. Sculpin will be back on the menu when the groundfish season takes a break for a couple months, leaving whitefish, sheephead and lingcod off the angling target until March 1. Until then, if you have a passport in hand, several boats will still be running to the Coronado islands and points south.

